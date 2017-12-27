© Eric Thayer / Reuters

The Trump administration is expected to unveil an infrastructure package in the new year, after putting the issue on the sidelines amid other GOP priorities in 2017.The White House is working to release a roughly 70-page infrastructure proposal sometime in January for members of Congress to use as a cornerstone for drafting the legislation in 2018.In December, President Trump met with senior administration officials and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., to discuss the proposal."The meeting with the president was encouraging and very productive," Shuster said in a statement. "He's a builder - he gets the importance of infrastructure and why it matters for jobs and the economy. Addressing our nation's infrastructure in a bipartisan manner is going to take strong presidential leadership, and I believe we have a president who can provide the necessary leadership and who wants to rebuild our infrastructure to strengthen our economy."During the 2016 campaign,Although the administration is working to address the nation's infrastructure, several major question marks hang over the plan, such as funding.Shuster is open to hearing solutions from Republicans and Democrats on how to build the best fiscally responsible plan, according to senior committee aides.The other area in question is whether an infrastructure proposal could accumulate bipartisan support.Frederick Hill, a spokesperson for the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said infrastructure is typically a bipartisan issue because it affects everyone."The White House is going to have to try to compose a way to meet various needs," he said.Even so, the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus in the House is compiling a report to identify some bipartisan solutions that could be used in the package.Additionally, Shuster does not expect a large infrastructure plan to progress without bipartisan support and wants to include Democrats, according to senior committee aides.Another major piece of legislation that is expected to cause some debate in 2018 is the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, known as the 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reform, and Reauthorization Act.Included in the measure, championed by Shuster, is a controversial provision that would remove air traffic control from the FAA and instead establish an independent nonprofit to oversee the function.As the expiration of the FAA's legal authority approached the end of September, the bill did not gain enough support, which led to a six-month extension that will expire in March.The House committee emphasized that Shuster will continue working to push for air traffic control reform and that it remains another top priority for him."The chairman is just as committed today as he was earlier this year," a senior committee aide said.