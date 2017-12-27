Williams has since launched a massive campaign on Facebook to get justice for her son during which she posted the disturbing images of her teenage son in the hospital.
Williams captioned the picture:
"Troy police officers did this to my son While he was in handcuffs. Please share this shit happening in Troy Al nowI hope that they body camera was on and they haven't told me shit yet . Please share I'm heading to Birmingham to UAB he has fracture and had to transport to have surgery - feeling pissed off. "The boy's father, Sadot Wilkerson then posted several more images of their son, one of which shows the young man handcuffed to the hospital bed.
According to police, this entire altercation began because they saw Wilkerson walking near a business. When the 17-year-old saw police, he allegedly fled. Proving the reason he feared police, when they caught up with him, the officers made mincemeat of his face.
According to police, Troy officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business Saturday around 11:52 p.m. As the officers exited their patrol vehicle and approached, they say the subject fled on foot. Police say they apprehended the teen on Madison Street but he refused to comply with officers' demands to put his hands behind his back, reports WSFA.
Police claim Wilkerson struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. Officers said this led to them using physical force to restrain him. Predictably, Wilkerson did not have a gun on him and this "reaching for his waistband" claim was likely used to justify the Rodney King-style beatdown given to this young man.
Wilkerson was beaten so badly that he could not be taken to jail after he was arrested and was instead brought to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment and later transported to UAB to have emergency surgery on his shattered face.
To show just how unnecessary this beating was, Wilkerson's only charges stem from running from police. He was charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
According to police, they later returned to the area and found a weapon near the path the teen allegedly ran down. They say it was placed into evidence for further processing.
Comment: Nope, not buyin' it. We can't think of ANY situation that would justify that amount of damage to the face (and the police version of events is a bit on the 'Dindu nuffin' side). We're glad people are willing to give police the benefit of the doubt on questionable cases, but those pictures show severe swelling and bruising to the face, it's hard to imagine that level of damage coming from anything other than repeated strikes to the face, or slamming the face to the ground.
This looks like textbook police brutality.
While there has been a massive outpouring of support for Wilkerson, many have taken to social media to defend the police.
"Maybe your son shouldn't be a hood rat have you thought of that?" one Facebook user wrote.
"Yes, like cops are going to beat a teenager for no reason, plus handcuffed. They have body cameras, everything gets recorded," another commenter wrote.
But the reality of the situation is that police do beat innocent handcuffed individuals-all the time.
It's not just young black men who are savagely beaten while in handcuffs either. As TFTP reported earlier this month, a handcuffed woman was hospitalized after a crazed cop attacked her for no reason.
Tiffany McNeil would walk into the Branch County Jail in handcuffs only to leave in a stretcher moments later after being brutally assaulted by a police officer and knocked unconscious.
What happened while McNeil, 31, was being processed into jail that fateful day is now the subject of a federal lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and then lied about what happened. The incident-in which a half dozen cops stood by and watched their brother in blue smash a handcuffed woman's face into the pavement-was also captured on video.
So, while it is entirely possible that this young man did ditch a gun and did fight back against police officers, it is also entirely possible that they dished out some street justice for no other reason than he made them run.