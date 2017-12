© Daily Local News



Here are the top 10 reasons to celebrate the UN vote:

Thursday's vote came after theIsrael and Zionist propaganda organs around the world were quick to call this moral victory for Palestinians nothing but a "nonbinding resolution".This vote is ahas no moral or political standing among the global community - that it is a European settler colony shoved down the throat of the world community of nations and decades after its initial fabrication, and billions of dollars wasted on propaganda, it has failed to secure any standing for itself whatsoever.The vote is anWith this vote the world community defied unprecedented threats by the US to "take names" and punish countries andNikki Haley, the Trump envoy, went on a rampage threatening the world community and the world shut her up with the stroke of one laser sharp slap.that Jerusalem is the capital of its favourite military base, with only 9 countries, all small and weak states, succumbing to US threats and 35 countries abstaining. That means the entirety of the world community minus 9 financially and politically vulnerable states have no reason whatsoever to be intimidated by US/Israel - that these twin pariah states are exposed for their moral bankruptcy and political ineptitude, that they are nothing except existential military threats to the world at large.to frighten and intimidate like two bulldogs barking at the world community, that they will punish any country that goes against their blunt and shameless imperialism. That like all his other appointees,The vote exposed thatnot limited to Arab and Muslim countries - that the baseless andthe shameless Zionists hurl at anyone who criticises IsraelIs the whole world "anti-Semite" - except for US/Israel and a few small islands in the pacific?That Trump's son-in-lawfinancing the Israeli settler colonythat every US citizen and every Israeli settler colonialist must look themselves at the mirror and see if they can stay there for a few decent seconds.Along with the initial Trumpian declaration that had sought to normalise the Zionist theft of JerusalemRepublican and Democratic alike, to be the imperial backer of the Israeli thievery of Palestine.From now on anyone who utters the words "two-state solution" is a traitor to the cause of Palestinian national liberation movement, partaking in and promoting the wicked Israeli charlatanism to cover their continued theft of Palestine with no intention whatsoever ever to allow the formation of an independent Palestinian state.That as the prime minister of a settler colony he and the sentiments he represents live in an alternate universe - that "Israel" is fake news and an alternative fiction, that either the whole world is a "house of lies" or else Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of a "House of Cards."This administration, more than any other before it,. It is only matter of time whenis the Hagop Kevorkian Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature at Columbia University.