Things are not looking good for the DNC. Not only did they get hit with another FEC complaint this week, they closed November millions in debt after the lowest fundraising in 10 years. In contrast, the RNC closed November with a surplus according to the FEC.

According to a report by The Daily Caller, this was the worst November for the DNC going back to 2007. The DNC has struggled to raise money all year.

As previously reported, under the leadership of former Obama official Tom Perez, an FEC report revealed the DNC finished the month of June $3.3 million in debt. They're broke. Just like their policies.

The DNC also got hit with another FEC complaint Monday. The complaint alleges Hillary and the DNC used state chapters as strawmen to go around campaign donation limits and ultimately laundered the money back to her presidential campaign.

Hillary Clinton and the DNC were hit with their first FEC complaint in late October for hiding the Russia dossier payment.