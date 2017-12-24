US capital building
© Jason Reed / Reuters

The Senate Rules and Appropriations Committee released new data Thursday evening revealing another 13 cases in which $600,000 in taxpayer money was used to settle Senate misconduct between 1997 to present, however; no names were given.

The data released didn't give specifics about the settlements so it is unknown if sexual harassment was involved, however; it does show one settlement for $14,260.25 for a sex discrimination violation.

Other settlements include age, race and disability discrimination.

President Trump wants the names of Congressmen who have settled sexual harassment cases to be released to the public.

Congress has a rampant sexual harassment problem. In fact the problem is so bad that female lawmakers and aides keep a 'creep list' of men who are notorious for lewd behavior.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) recently told MSNBC's Chuck Todd that taxpayers have paid over $15 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against members of Congress!


WE WANT NAMES!

Twitter was set ablaze in late November after the Congressional Office of Compliance released a year-by-year breakdown of harassment settlements and other awards without details.

Americans are furious over these settlements. Every member of Congress should be named, shamed and forced to resign in disgrace.