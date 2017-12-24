Explosion Lorca Spain

The explosion happened at a market in Lorca in Murcia, south east Spain, which was hit by an earthquake in 2011
A massive explosion ripped through a packed market in a Spanish city this morning injuring three people.

One woman was rushed to hospital with leg injuries following the blast in Lorca, Murcia.

The area was evacuated while emergency services got to work.

Pictures from the scene showed shattered glass and debris following the explosion, which was blamed on a gas cylinder exploding when welding work was taking place nearby.

The busy market was packed with shoppers at the time of the explosion
Local media reports suggest a nurse called Saturnina Martinez stabilised the most seriously injured person at the scene.
A massive dent was left in the ceiling after the explosion, believed to have been caused by a gas cylinder
Pictures from the scene showed debris strewn across the floor after the explosion ripped through the market
The unnamed woman was then pictured being stretchered out to a waiting ambulance.

The other two people injured suffered cuts and lacerations to their legs.
A butcher's stall with police tape round it appeared to have been badly damaged.
A local emergency services coordination centre confirmed in a tweet: "Explosion in Lorca.