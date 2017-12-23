Saturn
© m.sputnik.by
Fig. 1. Fireball from impact triggered fusion explosion.
An article at on Nature.com titled Saturn's Young Rings (20 December 2017) , touts a presentation at the Fall Meeting of the AGU based on the gravitational effect of the rings on the Cassini probe. The researchers claim that this force is not strong enough to retain the rings. Using the data they calculate that the rings are young, only 100 to 200 million years old!

Although the rings are known to be primairily water ice, modern science cannot determine the origin of all this ice, since the current hypothesis is that Jupiter and Saturn are 90% hydrogen and 10% helium. The leading hypothesis is that two comets, or a comet and a satelllite collided inside the Roche limit and the pieces ended up forming the rings. No concern is offered as to the similarity in the sizes of the chuncks of ice.

Cyclic Catastrophism

This new hypothesis presented herein contends that the entire solar system we observe, and experience, today was formed in the last 6,000 years - including Saturn's rings. The most fundamental aspect of this work is that Saturn and Jupiter are solid, highly deuterated, methane gas hydrate bodies, which comprise about 80% water, meaning that together they comprise 300 Earth-masses of water. When bodies like Shoemaker-Levy 9 impact Saturn they produce fusion explosions which eject the surface material, primarily water into space which freezes to form and contribute to the rings and that this has been occurring for the last 6,000 years. Evidence for such impacts has been visible in the last few decades, in the form of 'white spots' appearing at the top of Saturn's atmosphere (Figure 1) on the average of every 30 years, interpreted in the current paradigm as 'large storms'.

In fact, thousands of these impacts triggering fusion explosions have pounded Saturn in the last 6,000 years. The impacts have also resulted in the temperature excess and the apparent diameter of the planet, due to the mass of material blasted from the surface which has remained in the atmosphere. Saturn's total mass is only 0.3 that of Jupiter, showing that, since it composition is the same as Jupiter's, how much its atmosphere is expanded, resulting in an average density only half that of Jupiter.
Saturn's Spokes
© Stars and Stripes
Fig. 2. NASA Cassini probe imaged ‘spokes’ showing new material still being blasted from Saturn into the rings.
Even stronger evidence for the effect of these impacts is visible in Cassini images of Saturn. These show shadows or impacts on the rings due to material recently blasted from the planet. ESA has even revealed the true nature of the impacting bodies (67P Churymov-Gerasiemento), many millions of which have been ejected by a large fusion plume on Jupiter in this same 6,000 years.