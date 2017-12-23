Putin's request is both a warning to Russian officials to be alert and on the look out for US meddling in internal affairs (something America does with great frequency) and also an indirect jab at the ridiculous Trump-Russia collusion hysteria conjured up by a pathetic Clinton campaign.
Vladimir Putin said...
"There is a great responsibility on the intelligence services to erect a safe barrier against external meddling in our social and political life, and to counteract the work of foreign security agencies, which are doing all they can to ramp up their level of activity in Russia."Putin also warned Russia's security services to remain alert, as "moderate rebels" terrorists from Muslim-majority areas of the former Soviet Union return home, and try to carry out attacks in densely populated urban centers...
"Agents must work to destroy the financial and recruitment networks, and to prevent radicals from influencing youths, and spreading the ideology of hate, intolerance, and also aggressive nationalism," he said.
Zerohedge reports...
Perhaps because he fears retaliation for his government's deliberate - and unsubstantiated - interference in last year's US presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently worried that foreign powers might interfere in Russia's upcoming federal election. So, nearly a year after US intelligence agencies first blamed Russia for conspiring against their preferred candidate, Hillary Clinton, and throwing the vote to Trump, Putin is ordering Russia's security services to "erect a safe barrier" to prevent foreign powers from meddling in federal elections set for March.
