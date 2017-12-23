- Illinois Pension Funding Ratio Sinks To 37.6% As Unfunded Liabilities Surge To $130 Billion
Of course, the net population loss masks the true gross outflow of Illinois residents as it doesn't account for natural births/deaths. Assuming that Illinois has the same natural population growth as the U.S. as a whole (0.7%) implies that the state lost a staggering ~125,000 residents in aggregate, or roughly 1 man/woman/child every 4.3 minutes.
Meanwhile, adding insult to injury, the domestic migration out of Illinois was enough to push the state down one notch on the state population ranking tables to just below Pennsylvania. Per Illinois Policy:
Conclusion: Sorry, Illinois, but your ponzi scheme is slowly coming unraveled.
Meanwhile, one of the new Dems running for governor is promising the same BS as usual... which means more debt... as long as someone seems to want to buy those bonds, why worry, right?