© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik



The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson described the latest expansion of the 'Magnitsky List' by the US authorities as "grotesque" and "detached from reality," promising that reciprocal measures would follow.On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced that it was adding five Russian nationals to the Magnitsky List - a 2012 law that imposes a US entry ban and asset freeze on people alleged by the US government to be involved in human rights violations.Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Thursday that it was highly probable that Moscow would give a reciprocal reply, but noted that it would be difficult to find people equal to Ramzan Kadyrov in the United States.