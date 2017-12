© John Sibley / Reuters



American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who won the world 100m title this year, has been implicated in a fresh doping row after members of his team allegedly offered to supply performance-enhancing drugs to an undercover reporter.Posing as a movie producer, a reporter working for British newspaper the Telegraph visited Gatlin's training camp in Florida under the pretext of working on a movie about running.The reporter managed to gain the trust of Gatlin's coach Dennis Mitchell and his agent Robert Wagner, before asking for assistance to obtain steroids to get their 'actor' in shape and make him look like a real runner.The total cost of the illicit operation was estimated at $250,000.Gatlin, 35, holds the fifth-fastest 100m time ever recorded, but received a one-year suspension in 2001 after amphetamine was discovered in his doping test. Five years later he received a four-year ban for testing positive for testosterone. He returned to competition in 2010 and went on to claim the 2012 Olympic bronze medal and then silver in 2016, as well as the coveted world 100m title in London this year.Writing on Instagram, Gatlin said: "I am not using and have not used PED's [sic]." He added that he was "shocked and surprised" that Wagner would be implicated, and that he had fired the agent as soon as he learned of the doping allegations.The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) stated they would be investigating the incident. IAAF president Sebastian Coe, who previously stated Gatlin should have been banned for life for his doping violations, said the allegations were "extremely serious", the BBC reported.