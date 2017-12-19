discovery underwater city corinth
© Youtube
The Greek city, which was rebuilt in 44BC by Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, holds major significance for Christians.

Jesus's disciple Paul is said to have visited there and wrote two letters about his time in Corinth - featured in the New Testament.

Just days ago, another group of archaeologists in Italy were amazed to discover the historic resort of Baiae in perfect condition.

And new underwater excavations of Corinth's harbour at the port of Lechaion have discovered wooden foundations preserved so well that they look new.


Roman artefacts including fishing lines and hooks, wooden pulleys and ceramics from Tunisia and Turkey were also found.

Experts also think they have found an ancient lighthouse - depicted on coins from that time - and another monument.

The giant earthquake that hit the region caused huge layers of sediment to cover the artefacts and allowed them to
ancient city Corinth

Thanks to a huge earthquake that destroyed much of the port in the 6th or 7th century AD, hardly any of the ancient port (pictured) remains above ground, with most of it trapped under layers of sediment.
barely be touched by decay, despite their age.

Bjørn Lovén, director of the Leichaion Harbour Project (LHP) which is responsible for the excavations, said: "For almost two decades I have been hunting for the perfect archaeological context where all the organic material normally not found on land is preserved.

"The potential for more unique discoveries is mind-blowing."
Discovery ancient city Corinth

Stone blocks (pictured) weighing five tons each made up quays, piers and large causeways, with one mole measuring 45 metres (150 ft) long and 18 metres (60 ft) wide
Corinth officials built the harbour towns of Lechaion and Kenchreai to take advantage of its two-mile distance from the sea in Greece.

The pair of harbours connected the ancient city to a host of Mediterranean trade networks and helped it become one of the most powerful and wealthy cities in the region.
Corinth ancient city uncovered

Taken together, scientists hope to use the research rebuild how Lechaion changed at different time periods. While the Romans desecrated Lechaion while conquering Greece in 146 BC, Julius Caesar rebuilt the trade hub in 44 BC, ushering in several centuries of prosperity. Pictured are stone blocks as they are excavated at the site.
The project also found vast blocks weighing up to five-tons, which were used to separate basins within the port.

Boffins hope to use the research to find out just how much Lechaion changed at different time periods throughout history.
Corinth ancient city uncovered

Corinth, located about 2 miles (3 km) from the sea in Greece, took advantage of its location by building two harbour towns – Lechaion on the Corinthian Gulf to the West, and Kenchreai on the Saronic Gulf to the East