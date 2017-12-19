"Certainly, when the book began to get traction, it clearly started to bother a lot of people ... As a general category, a lot of them fall into the low-fat vegan community. The 'grains and beans are the cornerstone of a healthy diet. How dare you question what everybody knows?' ... I'm not against [grains and beans].

In fact, I've got a bean recipe in my book. All I'm saying is that we have to be very cognizant of the lectin content in grains and beans, and that there are ways to destroy lectins. Pressure cooking the beans makes them perfectly safe if you want to eat beans," he says.

Testing Reveals the Impact of Lectins on Health

"When I resigned my position as professor and chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at Loma Linda University 17 years ago ... I decided to make my practice a research project. Everyone who came into play with me, I asked them to let me have a few tubes of blood ... every three months [which are sent] off to labs that I think are doing cutting-edge work."

"I didn't do this with an agenda. I didn't have a grudge on my shoulder against lectins. If I could eat mashed potatoes, french fries and phenomenal French bread every day, I'd probably be a happy guy. I would probably be a lot sicker, like I used to be, but I have nothing against these things.

It's just that as the data came forward from thousands of people, very distinct patterns emerged. Reproducible patterns. I could reintroduce [lectins] and watch the immune system get turned on again. Then I could remove some of these factors and watch the immune system calm down. There was clearly a cause and effect," he says.

Human Body Has Self-Defense Mechanisms Against Lectins, but Few Are Healthy Enough to Benefit From Them

"Our defense system in the West has been decimated, so we're seeing more of the effect of what these lectins can do ... Everybody's a little bit different, but ... once we get the gut back in shape [and] solve the leaky gut problem ... then it's time to - if you want to reintroduce dietary lectins - start with small vegetables; peel and deseed them if you want to. Certainly, pressure cooking solves the problem for most people. But I ... actually urge people to start reintroducing dietary lectins," Gundry says.

If You Have Autoimmune Disease, Lectins Can Be Disastrous

When Saturated Fats Do More Harm Than Good

"If you have intestinal dysbiosis, if you have a mixture of saturated fat-loving bugs and simple sugar-loving bugs, which is the [result of the] standard American diet, you've got a setup for having a bunch of LPSs in your gut. You've got a setup for an intestinal wall that's constantly being broken by lectins. I think that this is really one of the main reasons that MS and the other autoimmune disease get a total hold."

The Importance of Vitamin D

"I learned this from a couple of patients about 10 years ago when we were actually quantifying levels above 100 as toxic. Their vitamin D levels were about 270 ng/ml - a man and a woman in their 70s. I was flabbergasted. I looked at them and said, 'Why aren't you dead?' They said, 'What?'

I said, 'You have toxic levels of vitamin D.' They said, 'Who says?' I said, 'Well, everybody says. Conventional wisdom says you ought to have these incredible neuropathies. How long have you been doing this?' They said, 'All of our lives. Vitamin D is incredibly important.' So, I've been pushing vitamin D on my autoimmune patients. Quite frankly, once the gut is sealed, their vitamin D level requirements go down quite dramatically."

Low Vitamin D and Elevated Parathyroid Hormones Often Go Hand in Hand

"One of the things that were fascinating to me early on was that people with low levels of vitamin D almost universally had elevated parathyroid hormones, which of course leach calcium out of bones. As I kicked people's vitamin D levels up, their parathyroid level came down. When I see people with elevated parathyroid hormone, I don't immediately go looking for parathyroid adenoma anymore. I push their vitamin D up.

If by pushing the vitamin D up, their parathyroid hormone comes down, problem solved. I can tell you that many people who are on a stable dose of vitamin D and then either forget it or they're traveling and they stop taking it and come back for a blood draw, that even though [they only dropped from 70 to 50 ng/ml], all of a sudden, their parathyroid hormone starts [becoming elevated]."









The Many Benefits of Fasting

"We have an amazing repair system that goes to work when you're fasting. Not the least of which is [letting] your gut rest. It's probably one of the smartest things that any of us can do - putting the wall of your gut at rest, not having to absorb nutrients, not having to deal with the constant inflow of lectins or toxins. But I think more importantly, it gives [your body] a chance to finally do some serious cleaning of your brain ...

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's have a unifying cause, and that is the brain is defending itself against perceived threat, a lot of which are LPSs. If you put your gut at rest and don't have LPSs coming into your system, and the longer you can maintain that, realistically, the better off you are.

As Jason Fung would say, intermittent fasting is great; doing a modified calorie-restricted diet is great, but it technically is so much easier to just stop eating ... The second level of my modified food pyramid is "Don't eat anything."

It's Never Too Late to Regain Your Health

"It's not rocket science. It really isn't. There are some fundamental principles that anybody can put into action and change your life. I tell people, 'You're probably going to hate me for a couple of weeks, but then you'll probably start liking me.' Except for my critics. They'll never like me," Gundry says.