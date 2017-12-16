© REUTERS/ The Globe and Mail/Janice Pinto

© REUTERS/ Chris Helgren



One of Canada's richest men and his wife were found dead together at their residence, with the circumstances of their demise leading the authorities to suspect foul play.The bodies of Barry and Honey Sherman were apparently found in the basement of their house after the police arrived there in response to a medical call, according to media reports.Meanwhile, law enforcement officers working on the case have apparently found no signs of forced entry on the premises.The Sherman's tragic demise did not go unnoticed among the Twitter audience, with many people mourning their deaths, including Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Some people also started speculating about the circumstances of the billionaire couple's death, wondering whether foul play was involved.