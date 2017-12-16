Eighty homeless people have died on the streets in the Portland last yearThe number marks ain Multnomah County, home to Portland, local authorities said Thursday.This is since officials first began tracking the homeless in 2011 and is in line with similar significant increase in homeless deaths in other large West Coast cities where the homelessness has surged.The annual report is used as a barometer to track the city's progress addressing a crisis that has also overwhelmed cities from Seattle to San Diego.In Seattle, a similar count found 91 homeless people died in 2016 and 115 perished in San Diego. In Sacramento County, that number was 71 people. In Santa Clara County, 132 homeless people died in 2016 -"These neighbors are literally dying right in front of us," Deborah Kafoury, chairwoman of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, said. "This is unacceptable. This is not normal."The US Department of Housing and Development released numbers earlier this month indicating theThe unsheltered part of that population, living in vehicles, tents or on the streets, climbed 23 percent to"The fact that we're still seeing such a huge number of people who are dying on our streets really just shows me that we have a lot more work to do," Kafoury said in a phone interview."They need long-term housing with supportive services," she added. "It's very expensive but we pay for it one way or another, whether in emergency rooms or jail overcrowding - or deaths."Many American cities are suffering from a sluggish economic recovery, stagnant or decreasing wages among the lowest-income earners and budget constraints for social welfare programs.A lack of affordable housing, combined with falling wages at the lower end of the US pay scale, has been cited by analysts as a cause for homelessness in the US.