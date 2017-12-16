The Daily Caller's Luke Rosiak says that within 72 hours, "The House Is Going To Be Rocked" with a new bombshell which he says "will see the resignation of more than a dozen House members over harassment and secret settlements, and soon."
Rosiak, who has earned a large following as one of the leading journalists cataloging the Awan brothers scandal, does not typically engage in hyperbole - so when he posted the following tweets, people took notice:
Rosiak's last "Tick Tock" on December 4th told people to "Stay tuned for news of another secret House settlement, related to an allegation of sexual assault" was followed up with a revelation about a settlement brokered by Rep. Gregory Meels in 2006 over allegations that he fired a staffer in retaliation for a claim she made against a campaign contributor.
Rosiak reported:
Andrea Payne, then a congressional aide in Meeks' Queens office, filed a complaint with the Office of Compliance, and Meeks fired her weeks later. He admitted that the cause of her termination did not have to do with the quality of Payne's work.The attorney for disgraced Rep. John Conyers' hinted that there are "a lot" of potential claims out there, he wrote prior to Conyers' resignation:
"This is an action to recover for damages sustained by plaintiff when Representative Meeks violated her Constitutional rights by retaliating against her, and ultimately terminating her employment, because of her sexual assault lawsuit," Payne's attorneys wrote.
"If people were required to resign over allegations, a lot of people would be out of work in this country including many members of the House, Senate and even the president." (h/t @joshdcaplan)