Migrants EU
© Edward Crawford / Shutterstock.com
It is expected that the new Prime Ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic will not change their stance on migration during their first European Union (EU) summit in Brussels today.

Poland's new Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said earlier that his country "has the right to refuse whether to accept migrants or not". Andrej Babis, his colleague of the Czech Republic, stated last week that his country "doesn't want refugees".

The new Prime Ministers of the two countries, will have a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.

It will be hard to reach an agreement on migration as Hungary and Slovakia are also strongly opposed against the EU migrant redistribution programme and its quotas. Yesterday 95 per cent of the Hungarian parliament voted against the EU's plans.