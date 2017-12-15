Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

As we near the end of 2017 it seems only fitting to review the diseases that have swept the world and held our attention. On this episode of The Health and wellness show we salute the ubiquitous germs of Mother Nature who never fails to grace us with her infinite wisdom. Nothing says fear like The Plague which is currently making its way through Madagascar. Ebola is playing peek-a-boo in the Congo, Hepatitis A is busting a move in San Diego and meningitis C has reared its ugly head in Nigeria. On a more micro level, we also explored the ailments, flukes, fungal infections and other odd conditions that are knocking people out of commission all over the globe. Nature can be unkind and this year was no different so grab your seal repellent and try not to scromit as we take you on a tour of this year's worst health stories.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she speaks about parasites controlling the behavior of host!01:32:20