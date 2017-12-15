And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she speaks about parasites controlling the behavior of host!
Running Time: 01:32:20
Download: OGG, MP3
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT: Hillary taking her wig off, dancing in front of mirror[Link]
So, not to take sides in this particular posting of mine, but this poll left me with an overiding question; out of those pole who oppose the...
Maybe this will finally disabuse the naive masses of our illusory 'democracy'. As George Carlin said, "They own you!" The self-important,...
And what happens after a 4D STS has reached the highest degree of compaction possible? It becomes what it worships, matter. Hence, shortcircuited....
Officer: "just doing my job."
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE