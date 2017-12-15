rt newsdesk
RT America will expand and use all legal means possible to defend itself, despite its recent registration as a 'foreign agent', the broadcaster's managing director said.

"[RT America] will be expanding," Alexey Nikolov told Sputnik news agency on Thursday. "What we are doing irritates some people, because people who are unwelcome at the other channels continue to come to us, but most people are interested in what we are doing, and this interest is growing. We understand that we are doing the right thing, and we will be expanding,"

According to Nikolov, the channel will use all legal means it can to defend its "righteousness." "Everything that can be done from a legal standpoint, we are certainly doing because we are sure that there are a number of things that have to do with the violation of law," he added.