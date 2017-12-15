RT America will expand and use all legal means possible to defend itself, despite its recent registration as a 'foreign agent', the broadcaster's managing director said."[RT America] will be expanding," Alexey Nikolov told Sputnik news agency on Thursday.According to Nikolov, the channel will use all legal means it can to defend its "righteousness." "Everything that can be done from a legal standpoint, we are certainly doing because we are sure that there are a number of things that have to do with the violation of law," he added.