Science & Technology
Researchers identify new mechanism that helps explain why meteors explode in the atmosphere
Jake Parks
Astronomy
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 16:57 UTC
Astronomy
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 16:57 UTC
superbolide - that caused shock waves to propagate outward for dozens of miles, damaging several thousand buildings and injuring 1,500 people.
Though the progenitor of the explosion had an initial mass of over 10,000 metric tons, only about 0.1 percent of that mass is believed to have reached the ground, indicating that something in the upper atmosphere not only caused the rock to explode, but also caused it to disintegrate much more than expected.
Today, a team of researchers published a study in Meteoritics & Planetary Science that proposes a new and previously overlooked mechanism for air penetration in meteoroids, which could help explain the powerful breakup of the Chelyabinsk meteoroid.
According to the paper, as a meteoroid hurtles through Earth's atmosphere, high-pressure air in the front of the object infiltrates cracks and pores in the rock, which generates a great deal of internal pressure. This pressure is so great that it causes the object to effectively blow up from the inside out, even if the material in the meteoroid is strong enough to resist the intense external atmospheric pressures.
"There's a big gradient between high-pressure air in front of the meteor and the vacuum of air behind it," said the study's co-author Jay Melosh, a professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at Purdue University, in a press release. "If the air can move through the passages in the meteorite, it can easily get inside and blow off pieces.
"I've been looking for something like this for a while," Melosh said. "Most of the computer codes we use for simulating impacts can tolerate multiple materials in a cell, but they average everything together. Different materials in the cell use their individual identity, which is not appropriate for this kind of calculation."
Though this process of air penetration is a very effective way for our atmosphere to shield us from smaller meteoroids, larger and denser ones will likely not be as affected by it. However, the more we can learn about how different meteoritic materials explode, the more prepared we can be for the next Chelyabinsk.
Though the progenitor of the explosion had an initial mass of over 10,000 metric tons, only about 0.1 percent of that mass is believed to have reached the ground, indicating that something in the upper atmosphere not only caused the rock to explode, but also caused it to disintegrate much more than expected.
Today, a team of researchers published a study in Meteoritics & Planetary Science that proposes a new and previously overlooked mechanism for air penetration in meteoroids, which could help explain the powerful breakup of the Chelyabinsk meteoroid.
According to the paper, as a meteoroid hurtles through Earth's atmosphere, high-pressure air in the front of the object infiltrates cracks and pores in the rock, which generates a great deal of internal pressure. This pressure is so great that it causes the object to effectively blow up from the inside out, even if the material in the meteoroid is strong enough to resist the intense external atmospheric pressures.
"There's a big gradient between high-pressure air in front of the meteor and the vacuum of air behind it," said the study's co-author Jay Melosh, a professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at Purdue University, in a press release. "If the air can move through the passages in the meteorite, it can easily get inside and blow off pieces.
"I've been looking for something like this for a while," Melosh said. "Most of the computer codes we use for simulating impacts can tolerate multiple materials in a cell, but they average everything together. Different materials in the cell use their individual identity, which is not appropriate for this kind of calculation."
Though this process of air penetration is a very effective way for our atmosphere to shield us from smaller meteoroids, larger and denser ones will likely not be as affected by it. However, the more we can learn about how different meteoritic materials explode, the more prepared we can be for the next Chelyabinsk.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Net neutrality is being stolen from us in a undemocratic heist
- Can't be repeated enough: Former Facebook executive warns 'you are being programmed'
- NASA teams up with Google AI discovering mini version of our own solar system
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Moscow physicists develop new theory on what happens inside black holes
- Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged with murder of a 71-year-old patient
- New 'blob' of hot, rising rock detected below part of the U.S. Northeast.
- China calls for independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital
- RT America Managing Director: We will be expanding and will use all legal means to defend ourselves
- Rape case collapses as judge reveals police withheld text messages that could have cleared defendant
- Free the Net: Tech giants blast threat to 'freedom & innovation'
- Police in Berlin raid suspected ISIS houses seizing physical evidence and data storage devices
- Israel's High Court has ruled that the IDF can't keep the bodies of slain Palestinians
- The end of the free web? FCC votes three to two to repeal net neutrality regulations
- Researchers identify new mechanism that helps explain why meteors explode in the atmosphere
- Ramp up the fear: ISIS threatens attacks in US over Trump recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- Nearly half of UK youth have unprotected sex with new partners, boozing plays a role in behavior, poll reveals
- Jewish nationalist group awards Trump 'Friends of Zion Award' at White House
- FSB raids ISIS cell that planned attacks on Kazan Cathedral & other St. Petersburg landmarks
- State Dept. docs show Killary made deal to keep calls and schedules private
- China calls for independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital
- The end of the free web? FCC votes three to two to repeal net neutrality regulations
- Ramp up the fear: ISIS threatens attacks in US over Trump recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- Jewish nationalist group awards Trump 'Friends of Zion Award' at White House
- State Dept. docs show Killary made deal to keep calls and schedules private
- Former Secretary of Defense William Perry warns of the dangers of the new Cold War
- New Czech PM: EU push to force country to accept asylum-seekers will only fuel rise of populists
- Israel and US risk uniting entire Arab world against them with Jerusalem decision
- FCC votes to repeal 'Net Neutrality' amid widespread protests
- Over 90% of 'Fake News' media's coverage of Trump is negative
- Russiagate and the collapse of Barack Obama's war on Syria
- Hear that Nikki? ISIS got a powerful missile the CIA secretly bought in Bulgaria
- 'Wunderkinds' Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince wreak havoc
- What could possibly go wrong? Mexico one step closer to legalizing military state
- World bank to end financing of oil and gas projects after 2019, except for in certain countries
- US executed 23 people in 2017, most with mental disabilities, some were innocent, support for the practise is waning
- UK government's hysterical claim that Russia swayed Brexit by spending a meagre 97 cents on 3 unrelated Facebook ads
- Julian Assange calls out establishment coup to install Mike Pence as President
- SOTT Focus: End of Year 2017 Greetings, Thanks and a Request for Your Continued Support
- SOTT Focus: Putin Schools Journalists and Western Politicians in Annual Q&A Marathon
- Net neutrality is being stolen from us in a undemocratic heist
- Can't be repeated enough: Former Facebook executive warns 'you are being programmed'
- Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged with murder of a 71-year-old patient
- RT America Managing Director: We will be expanding and will use all legal means to defend ourselves
- Rape case collapses as judge reveals police withheld text messages that could have cleared defendant
- Free the Net: Tech giants blast threat to 'freedom & innovation'
- Police in Berlin raid suspected ISIS houses seizing physical evidence and data storage devices
- Israel's High Court has ruled that the IDF can't keep the bodies of slain Palestinians
- FSB raids ISIS cell that planned attacks on Kazan Cathedral & other St. Petersburg landmarks
- 93yo woman arrested, evicted for not paying rent
- 'Wheel estate': Americans living in vehicles and working temporary jobs increasing as traditional housing becoming unaffordable
- Delusional Cologne mayor thinks she can stop migrant sex attacks with 'respect' wristbands
- Wealthy CEOs Tim Cook and Charles Koch lecture Americans to show 'courage' by welcoming illegal immigrants
- Ultra-liberal feminists don't speak for all women
- Psycho cop smashes handcuffed woman's face into pavement (VIDEO)
- 2017 was a bad year for Facebook, 2018 not looking much better
- Almost 5 million Americans default on their student loans
- Both genders 'equally prone' to sexual harassment
- One-third of Americans weighed down by overdue debt, study
- UK: Traditional depictions of motherhood to be banned from advertising, agency sez 'can lead to mental, physical and social harm'
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- The enigma of the Coligny Calender
- Ottoman archives hold records of Jerusalem deeds
- US repeatedly promised Russia "no NATO eastward expansion" - declassified docs
- Did the CIA use Gloria Steinem to subvert the feminist & civil rights movements for the purpose of further separating people?
- Ancient fish hook reveals women did all the hard work 12,000-years-ago
- The medieval craze for almond milk and how cows milk was mainly consumed as butter or cheese
- Archaeologists confirm multiple ancient Bronze age tools made from meteorites, knowledge of time needs to be 'revised'
- Trove of statues depicting lioness goddess Sekhmet discovered in Egypt
- Cold War airmen found fun where they could: Pilot reveals Soviet bomber crews asked US jets to barrel-roll & took pics
- Ancient Roman shipwrecks containing stunning artifacts discovered near Egyptian port
- The 1648 Peace Treaty of Westphalia and what it was intended to do for international relations
- Operation Paperclip: Nazi science goes West
- Church Leader's chilling letter to Lenin reveals the truth about the revolution in 1918
- Document reveals possible U.S./Saudi collusion with Israel before the Six Day War
- NASA teams up with Google AI discovering mini version of our own solar system
- Moscow physicists develop new theory on what happens inside black holes
- New 'blob' of hot, rising rock detected below part of the U.S. Northeast.
- Researchers identify new mechanism that helps explain why meteors explode in the atmosphere
- Scotland: Geologists discover 60-million-year-old meteorite strike and new mineral forms
- Saturn: Giant storms cause palpitations in atmospheric heartbeat
- Earthworms would survive in Martian soil
- Study claims chemical tipping point of magma determines explosive potential of volcanoes
- 'Bound by blood': 'Dracula' tick entombed in amber, gorged on 99mn yo dinosaurs
- Freud was a fraud!
- What's causing deafness in farmed salmon?
- Digitizing DNA - what could possibly go wrong?
- Having older brothers increases likelihood of males being gay, study suggests
- Study finds solar amplification mechanism by which climate is controlled by the level of solar activity & cosmic rays
- Security researcher uncovers keylogging software in hundreds of HP laptop models
- Pure math and physics: An unusual connection
- Astronomers have detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed
- 3.6-million-year-old human skeleton excavated in Africa, 'most complete ever found'
- Russian govt suggests satellite re-entry behind elevated levels of Ruthenium-106 across Europe
- Newly discovered dino leaves researchers in cold sweat
- Blizzard dumps three feet of snow in Pakistan
- Lightning strike kills woman at bus stop in Zimbabwe
- Dead trees in California: 27 million more killed in past year
- Cleveland volcano explosion recorded with ash to 20,000 ft altitude in Aleutian Islands, Alaska
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 13th century USA drought, bizarre bird deaths in Sweden & massive winds hit Slovenia
- Cartoon science - Global warming will weaken winds in the Northern Hemisphere, but speed them up downunder!
- Long-lasting moon halo seen over Tucson, Arizona
- Huge chunk of 'ice from a plane' crashes through California couple's home
- Sott Exclusive: Mysterious boom heard in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, military jets blamed
- Man fights off leopard with his bare hands in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Avalanche warnings as Valais in Switzerland recovers from record snowfall
- Pedestrian and bus driver severely mauled by Tibetan Mastiff in eastern China
- Hundreds evacuated as rivers reach record levels in northern Italy
- Shallow 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Oregon; shaking felt across metro region
- Strange trumpeting sound heard in Manitoba, Canada
- Eerie light bleeds through California's horizon as smoke engulfs the skies in rare December wildfires ravaging the region (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.5 earthquake hits the Bouvet Island region
- 'Strange noise in the sky' recorded in Palmetto, Florida
- Huge, mushroom-shaped 'fire cloud' generates its own weather over Southern California
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Nearly half of UK youth have unprotected sex with new partners, boozing plays a role in behavior, poll reveals
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Sealfinger and Other Tales of Disease
- High-Intensity workouts good for memory function (and a lot more)
- Mainstream media tells parents should give 3-year-old children dangerous drugs for treating depression
- Babies born near fracking sites are at risk of lower birth weight, poorer health - study
- SOTT Focus: Corruption of Science: Coca-Cola's Shady Record in Obesity Research - 'Dracula in Charge of the Blood Bank'
- Phone addiction can cause mental disorders, study finds
- Keep that cell phone away from your head: CA public health department issues new guidelines for cell phone use
- SOTT Focus: The Tyranny of 'Experts': Cutting Carbs Will Make You Dead, Experts Say
- Cell phones and mitochondrial damage: Why long term usage is linked to brain tumors and cancer
- Should we be eating eggshells?
- 'Frozen shoulder' after vaccination is on the rise
- 'Man flu' is real? Study finds men have weaker immune response to respiratory viruses
- The dark and light side of food as information - how dietary RNAs directly impact gene expression
- Study examines the difficulty of withdrawing from antidepressant drugs
- SOTT Focus: The Great Canola Con: How We've Been Duped Into Replacing Natural Fats With a Trans Fat Shitstorm
- Sott Exclusive: From Seal Finger to Rapunzel Syndrome: Ten Strange Health Cases in 2017
- Big Pharma making moves to monopolize CBD oil market
- Cannabinoid Deficiency and Its Impact on Human Health and Disease
- 54 natural science-based options to inhibit and destroy pathogenic Biofilms
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- The best teachers help students sacrifice fleeting happiness for future long term gains
- "Curvature blindness" illusion discovered
- The best ways to effectively cope with conflict during holiday family gatherings
- Researchers find that environment may play a strong role in psychosis
- Nausea can be a symptom of anxiety and depression
- The original mind hunters and the birth of criminal profiling
- Does treatment for sexual misconduct actually work? Evidence is dubious at best
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
Quote of the Day
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
- Otto von Bismarck
Recent Comments
WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT: Hillary taking her wig off, dancing in front of mirror[Link]
So, not to take sides in this particular posting of mine, but this poll left me with an overiding question; out of those pole who oppose the...
Maybe this will finally disabuse the naive masses of our illusory 'democracy'. As George Carlin said, "They own you!" The self-important,...
And what happens after a 4D STS has reached the highest degree of compaction possible? It becomes what it worships, matter. Hence, shortcircuited....
Officer: "just doing my job."