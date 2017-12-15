© Reuters



the president's ability as commander in chief to order the military to perform police duties, such as conducting raids and arresting civilians.

The state can also "suspend human rights" if "society is in serious danger or conflict."

A special committee within the Mexican House of Representatives has approved the latest version of the controversial Internal Security Bill, inciting heavy criticism from national and international human rights organizations. In a joint press release, the National Commission of Human Rights, NCHR, and the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights in Mexico, UNHCHR Mexico, said A slightly different version of the bill was passed by the Senate two weeks ago. Yesterday's House of Representative commission approved the bill with what human rights advocates are calling nine "minor" and "cosmetic" changes. The bill would legalize, among other provisions, the president's ability as commander in chief to order the military to perform police duties, such as conducting raids and arresting civilians. The state can also "suspend human rights" if "society is in serious danger or conflict." "At the core, the modifications don't resolve the lack of civil (society) control, transparency and accountability regarding the use of military forces to function as regular police," said Amnesty International Mexico official Tania Reneaum. The NCHR and UNHCHR Mexico said the changes to the bill aren't "substantive" and that the bill shouldn't be passed "under these conditions." They call for "national dialogue regarding security in Mexico that doesn't delegitimize the government, but also preserves and guarantees the people's fundamental rights." Thousands of national activists under the hashtag "Seguridad Sin Guerra," or "Security Without War," add that the law would "perpetuate (the societal) violence it seeks to revert." During yesterday's debate, National Action Party representative Fernando Torres said the bill has not been "fast tracked" and that the committee made "important changes (to the bill) after listening to diverse voices." The full house will vote on the current bill Friday. If passed, it will return to Congress for debate.