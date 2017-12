"Pence is seen by many in Washington as a figure who might stand up for the traditionally hawkish views he espoused while in Congress, a proxy of sorts for the GOP national security establishment."

"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."

In a tweet this morning, WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, made a prescient observation that the ongoing deep state coup against President Trump is an operation by establishment forces to unseat Trump and replace him with Vice President Mike Pence. Assange noted that Trump's political capital has "been openly looted for months now by GOP, CIA, Netanyahu, Goldman Sachs, etc."This follows chatter earlier this year that some saw Mike Pence as "the Deep State's insurance policy." In fact, Wikileaks' Assange, tweeted back in March, that there was a plan afoot by Hillary Clinton and her loyalists within the Intelligence Community to force a "Pence takeover."As the Washington Post's Josh Rogin observed back in March:Assange's position about the Pence coup has been acknowledged by independent journalist, Mike Cernovich, who broke the Susan Rice unmasking story, and has previously said thatBack in August, Cernovich reported having inside information from White Houses sources that claimedRumors of an internal coup began during the election campaign when it was reported that Pence began plotting a coup after a tape of Trump boasting about groping women was made public.The tape's release, one month before the election, caused dissent among senior Republicans and led to several withdrawing their endorsements and calling for Trump to withdraw as the party's presidential candidate.Pence, known as a deeply religious man, was said to be "beside himself" over Trump's comments on the tape. Pence's wife Karen was reportedly disgusted and called Trump "reprehensible-just totally vile," according to the Atlantic.Sources close to the campaign have claimed that the situation was so serious that Trump held a meeting to determine what step to take next.At the time, RNC lawyers attempted to find a legal mechanism by which they could remove Trump as the Republican candidate, while a group of billionaires attempted to offer Trump $800 million in order to voluntarily quit the race, according to the Atlantic.The fact of the matter is that Trump, while considered an outsider to politics, has operated as a consummate politician by catering to many of the special interest groups he ran on not allowing to have influence in his administration - which may ultimately be his undoing if his base abandons him as Mueller moves toward a potential impeachment.As Democratic Sen. Chuck Shumer told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in reference to Trump taking on the Intelligence Community: