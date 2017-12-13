swans beheaded
© RSPCA
An investigation has been launched and a public patrol set up, after six swans were found beheaded in south-east London. The killing of mute swans, considered to be the property of Britain's queen, is illegal.

Two swans were found beheaded in Birchmere Park, Thamesmead, in November, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), and another swan was found in Southmere Lake, in the same part of London, while three cygnets are reported to be missing.

Park wardens, however, claim the baby swans, as well as a Canada goose, have been killed.

Inspector Nick Wheelhouse said "park wardens have informed me that they're aware of the deaths of three swans, three cygnets and one Canada Goose so far in recent weeks.