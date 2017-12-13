Society's Child
Six swans found stabbed and beheaded in London
RT
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 15:49 UTC
Two swans were found beheaded in Birchmere Park, Thamesmead, in November, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), and another swan was found in Southmere Lake, in the same part of London, while three cygnets are reported to be missing.
Park wardens, however, claim the baby swans, as well as a Canada goose, have been killed.
Inspector Nick Wheelhouse said "park wardens have informed me that they're aware of the deaths of three swans, three cygnets and one Canada Goose so far in recent weeks.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Six swans found stabbed and beheaded in London
- Was Adam Schiff caught in an elaborate FBI counterintelligence sting?...
- Another viral story turns dark as Keaton Jones' mom is outed as racist scammer
- Anonymous hack finds plans for US attacks and bomb-making by ISIS
- UK teacher's guide recommends putting books about transgender parents in primary school curriculum
- Young couple charged with arson attack that killed three children
- Government corruption in White House on the rise according to 'poll'
- Cops hold 11yo girl at gunpoint and handcuff her after confusing her with 40yo woman
- Okinawa: Boy injured as parts fall off of a US military helicopter mid-flight
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Rare snownado filmed at national park in Poland
- What's causing deafness in farmed salmon?
- Thousands of ice balls wash up in the Gulf of Finland on the Russian coast
- Mexico: Man faces homicide charges for approving building that collapsed in earthquake
- Russia-gate: Revolving door of endless 'corrections'
- From 'Watergate' to 'Russiagate' - from the sublime to the ridiculous
- British Columbia Ferries bans smoking on ships and at all terminals
- Fin whale dies after being stranded at Newport News, Virginia
- Digitizing DNA - what could possibly go wrong?
- Moscow university student reportedly attacked for offending Muslims, Christians, & 'all women' on social media
- Was Adam Schiff caught in an elaborate FBI counterintelligence sting?...
- Anonymous hack finds plans for US attacks and bomb-making by ISIS
- Government corruption in White House on the rise according to 'poll'
- Russia-gate: Revolving door of endless 'corrections'
- From 'Watergate' to 'Russiagate' - from the sublime to the ridiculous
- Rep. Devin Nunes orders investigators to physically remove outstanding documents from DOJ; threatens to hold McCabe in contempt
- The Saudi war in Yemen: A Western-sponsored genocide
- MSM was wrong about Assad & ISIS - and as usual they won't admit it
- China: Official media outlet advises how to survive nuclear attacks, and the fake news story that they're building refugee camps
- Tanzania: President pardons two child rapists while another official calls for pregnant school girls to be forced to identify father
- Senior IDF service members arrested over alleged scam
- Another double-standard for Pelosi: 'Horrible' that accuser Paula Jones was able to sue Bill Clinton
- Turkey slams 'weak' response of some Arab countries to Trump's Jerusalem move
- 'F TRUMP': Infamous Strzok texts emerge calling Trump 'loathsome human,' 'an idiot'
- Russia rebukes US, Japan and South Korea for sowing "regional instability" as military drills begin
- Trey Gowdy rejects call to investigate Trump's alleged sexual misconduct, says its a job for the police
- Roy Moore defeated by Democrat Doug Jones for Alabama Senate
- What now? Five facts about Russian military pulling out from Syria
- Fusion GPS tried and failed to link Trump to Jeffrey Epstein
- 'Trump is winning': Lamentations of a sore losing liberal
- Six swans found stabbed and beheaded in London
- Another viral story turns dark as Keaton Jones' mom is outed as racist scammer
- UK teacher's guide recommends putting books about transgender parents in primary school curriculum
- Young couple charged with arson attack that killed three children
- Cops hold 11yo girl at gunpoint and handcuff her after confusing her with 40yo woman
- Okinawa: Boy injured as parts fall off of a US military helicopter mid-flight
- Mexico: Man faces homicide charges for approving building that collapsed in earthquake
- British Columbia Ferries bans smoking on ships and at all terminals
- Moscow university student reportedly attacked for offending Muslims, Christians, & 'all women' on social media
- Flashback: Senators Schumer and Gillibrand pulled visa strings for athlete accused of sex abuse
- Insanity: Teacher faces sack after mistakenly calling trans student 'girl', despite immediate apology (UPDATE)
- Trump saved basketball player from Chinese prison, now he is leaving the country
- The documentary must not be allowed to die
- Disbelief as Boston Globe confirms median net worth of black Bostonians is $8
- Video surfaces showing killer cop Philip Brailsford beating up teens months before he murdered Daniel Shaver
- Reconsidering the radical feminist slogan "The personal is political"
- 1000s of desperate Ukrainians rally in Kiev to support corrupt political animal Saakashvili, demand Poroshenko's impeachment
- The maternal state in America
- Brits: Immigration control more important than EU trade
- EPA to review climate change assumptions, not curb scientists' research and viewpoints
- Did the CIA use Gloria Steinem to subvert the feminist & civil rights movements for the purpose of further separating people?
- Ancient fish hook reveals women did all the hard work 12,000-years-ago
- The medieval craze for almond milk and how cows milk was mainly consumed as butter or cheese
- Archaeologists confirm multiple ancient Bronze age tools made from meteorites, knowledge of time needs to be 'revised'
- Trove of statues depicting lioness goddess Sekhmet discovered in Egypt
- Cold War airmen found fun where they could: Pilot reveals Soviet bomber crews asked US jets to barrel-roll & took pics
- Ancient Roman shipwrecks containing stunning artifacts discovered near Egyptian port
- The 1648 Peace Treaty of Westphalia and what it was intended to do for international relations
- Operation Paperclip: Nazi science goes West
- Church Leader's chilling letter to Lenin reveals the truth about the revolution in 1918
- Document reveals possible U.S./Saudi collusion with Israel before the Six Day War
- Blood red sky that lasted 9 days: Mysterious hue seen over Far East Asia in 1770 was caused by biggest solar storm ever recorded
- Archaeologists revise chronology of the 'Natufian Culture' in the Near East
- Flesh-eating ancient 'marsupial lion' species discovered in Queensland, Australia
- Trump & Jerusalem: A legal & historical analysis
- 100 years ago today: Halifax, Canada devastated by massive explosion
- Oldest known waterway system that took a mystery Neolithic civilisation 3,000 people and nearly a decade to build is found in China
- The epochal consequences of Woodrow Wilson's war: 'The entire 20th Century was a giant mistake'
- The historical mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Amazing pictures - Drowned city of the Caesars Baiae was Roman empire's wine-soaked party town of luxury
- What's causing deafness in farmed salmon?
- Digitizing DNA - what could possibly go wrong?
- Having older brothers increases likelihood of males being gay, study suggests
- Study finds solar amplification mechanism by which climate is controlled by the level of solar activity & cosmic rays
- Security researcher uncovers keylogging software in hundreds of HP laptop models
- Pure math and physics: An unusual connection
- Astronomers have detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed
- 3.6-million-year-old human skeleton excavated in Africa, 'most complete ever found'
- Russian govt suggests satellite re-entry behind elevated levels of Ruthenium-106 across Europe
- Newly discovered dino leaves researchers in cold sweat
- Luxor: Linen-wrapped mummy found in previously unexplored tomb
- Score for climate realists! University of Arizona must disclose 'hockey stick' climate change emails
- Physicists confirmed new form of matter: 'Excitonium'
- Mathematicians crack the 'cursed curve'
- NASA can't save us! Agency misses asteroid as it skims by Earth
- Study finds gay and straight men have genetic variations that may correlate with sexual orientation
- 'Magnetic Monopole' phenomenon found in old chemistry experiments
- Information injected into monkey's brains
- Scientists have created the world's first soft artificial beating heart
- Scientists capture Earth's vibrational 'hum' on ocean floor
- Rare snownado filmed at national park in Poland
- Thousands of ice balls wash up in the Gulf of Finland on the Russian coast
- Fin whale dies after being stranded at Newport News, Virginia
- Bizarre sight as hundreds of birds found dead on a road in northern Sweden
- Destructive tornado rips through South Africa: 50 people injured, 550 homes damaged (VIDEOS)
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits southeastern Iran, second M6.0+ quake in 12 hours
- Over a metre of snow in 72 hours for the Alps; big falls in the Dolomites and Pyrenees too
- Rare heavy snow hits London, while 120 MPH snowstorms spawn 'snow devils'
- Eurasian mistle thrush turns up in New Brunswick, Canada; first record for North America
- Elderly woman killed by her own pit bull terrier in Alsip, Illinois
- Extreme weather creates chaos across Europe
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran
- Powerful earthquake swarm of over 100 recorded at Skjaldbreiður volcano in Iceland
- Sott Exclusive: Wild mid-summer weather hits Australia - Hailstones the size of tennis balls, a deluge, and over 133,000 lightning strikes (VIDEOS)
- Massive avalanche filmed in the Hunza valley, Pakistan
- 'Alberta Clipper' region set to bring 10-15 cm of snow by Tuesday night
- Heavy snowfall in Netherlands triggers code orange weather warning
- Alert level 2 at Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines after phreatic explosion
- Whale carcass found near Coromandel beach in New Zealand
- At 230,000 acres, California's Thomas fire is now the fifth-largest wildfire in the state's history
- Nonsense: USAF claims supersonic aircraft responsible for mystery booms heard near Fort Hood Texas
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Another mysterious boom shakes buildings, this time in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- Should we be eating eggshells?
- 'Frozen shoulder' after vaccination is on the rise
- 'Man flu' is real? Study finds men have weaker immune response to respiratory viruses
- The dark and light side of food as information - how dietary RNAs directly impact gene expression
- Study examines the difficulty of withdrawing from antidepressant drugs
- SOTT Focus: The Great Canola Con: How We've Been Duped Into Replacing Natural Fats With a Trans Fat Shitstorm
- Sott Exclusive: From Seal Finger to Rapunzel Syndrome: Ten Strange Health Cases in 2017
- Big Pharma making moves to monopolize CBD oil market
- Cannabinoid Deficiency and Its Impact on Human Health and Disease
- 54 natural science-based options to inhibit and destroy pathogenic Biofilms
- SOTT Focus: Presiding over a heart disease catastrophe, the American Heart Association advocates vegetarian diet
- The little known effects of mercury on the cardiovascular system
- Nine tasty fermented foods that are good for the gut
- Alzheimer's Disease and chronic inflammation
- 2017's scariest health stories
- Six reasons to sleep on your left side
- Disclosures in Nutrition Research
- How NOT to pop a pimple
- The value of vanilla beans
- How to boost your Dopamine levels naturally and reduce depression and anxiety
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- The best teachers help students sacrifice fleeting happiness for future long term gains
- "Curvature blindness" illusion discovered
- The best ways to effectively cope with conflict during holiday family gatherings
- Researchers find that environment may play a strong role in psychosis
- Nausea can be a symptom of anxiety and depression
- The original mind hunters and the birth of criminal profiling
- Does treatment for sexual misconduct actually work? Evidence is dubious at best
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- RT's audience are 'socially inferior', its 'pundits' cranks and fanatics
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
Quote of the Day
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
Recent Comments
Reality hurts! The meek deal with pain by pretending reality is something other than what it is. The more this 'solution' is used (rather than...
And this article does'nt heaven speaks of the Chinese that are also very much present anywhere around these conflict zones, bee it physically or...
What if their preferred gender is a cat, or a ninja? We are talking about elementary school children here. Children who are too young to...
I think it started before 2008, but has been put into high gear since then. Still reading the article, figured I'd get that one in there.
Bleedin' 'ell LindaMay, I've got some catching up to do! Thank you! :O