An investigation has been launched and a public patrol set up, after six swans were found beheaded in south-east London.Two swans were found beheaded in Birchmere Park, Thamesmead, in November, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), and another swan was found in Southmere Lake, in the same part of London, while three cygnets are reported to be missing.Park wardens, however, claim the baby swans, as well as a Canada goose, have been killed.