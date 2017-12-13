Society's Child
Top trauma surgeon found dead with knife in chest; police are treating it as a suicide (Update)
Sun, 10 Dec 2017 21:42 UTC
New York apartment while his 11-year-old daughter was at home.
The death of Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, is being treated as a suicide after his body was found in the bathroom of the Park Avenue apartment he shared with his family.
The father-of-three doctor's wife was playing tennis at the time.
The NYPD said that there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment, and have hinted he had been 'under some personal stress'.
The surgeon had a storied career, saving the lives of celebrities and members of both the NYPD and FDNY.
He treated Bono when was involved in a serious cycling accident in Central Park.
His daughter alerted the doorman of the apartment building after she found her father's lifeless body on Sunday. He then called 911.
It wasn't clear if Lorich may have ran afoul with the hospital where he worked, being under review or accused of serious allegations.
It was not clear if the man was under medication or had been suffering from depression.
According to the New York Daily News one of Lorich's colleagues spoke to the doorman of his building and fell to her knees in prayer after hearing of the terrible news.
'This is horrible, this is horrible. I don't believe this,' the woman said before kneeling and crossing herself.
Lorich, who was a dad of three girls, was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery, as well as the Chief of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
He was in the operating room when U2 front man Bono was badly injured in a cycling accident in Central Park in 2014.
The rock star lost control of his bike when he swerved to avoid another cyclist and landed on his face, fracturing his eye socket, shoulder and elbow.
Lorich performed several surgeries on the singer.
Lorich also volunteered to operate in Germany on soldiers injured in combat and led a relief effort in Haiti for 2010 earthquake victims, according to The Hospital for Special Surgery.
'He was a good doctor, and a good man. He saved and helped so many people. He gave me back my life, and my family and I are all devastated,' Matt Long, 51, who was run over by a bus said to the Daily News.
'He came to my wedding. He was part of my life...This guy did so much for me.'
'He sacrificed his whole life to help other people, and I happen to be one of them,' Long said.
Good Optics 2017-12-12T22:36:18Z
A suergeon suicides by stabbing himself in the chest ? ?
Good Optics Sure why not? Totally feasible... Much like when the 'Dark Alliance' investigative journalist Gary Webb committed suicide by shooting himself twice in the head with a .38 revolver hand-gun.
"The surgeon had a storied career, saving the lives of celebrities"
Guilt?
Guilt?
prehistoric OK, clever enough, but please top with the unseemly gallows humour :-(
prehistoric Ah...more like plastics I'd imagine. > Pedophiles run Tinsel Town, Pedophiles on the run, Cutting the plastic links. Of course he was murder.
Yeah, as a surgeon he would have access to whatever drugs he wanted and be able to murder himself almost any other way.... but no, he chose to jump on a knife.... hmmmmm?
Well, well, well... My question is who is it he treated that made his killing necessary?
We see.....
What concrete evidence did he have?
Very curious indeed.....
We see.....
members of both the NYPD and FDNY.Were they first responders to the towers?
What concrete evidence did he have?
Very curious indeed.....
The NYPD didn't find any signs of forced entry to his apartment, so they jump to the conclusion that he committed suicide. They apparently didn't consider that he might have let someone into the apartment, or someone might have had a key, or even that an intruder might have gained entry earlier and hidden in the apartment. In any such case, a killer would only need to let himself out, and there would be no sign of forced entry.
Ironically he exposed clinton foundation fraud in haiti... move along folks, nothing to see here.
You cannot convict a man for murder without proof. Suicide is murder. Suspicious death has to be called, cause it is. Others had motivation, a history of murder, a motive, and the means. Hope the crowdsource investigators takes this one on.
Comment: More details here: Update: In an odd 'coincidence', Dr. Lorich worked in Haiti where he discovered an almost non-existent medical effort backed by the Clinton Foundation:
