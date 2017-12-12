© West Coast Surfer / www.globallookpress.com

Men can wheeze a sigh of relief today, after a scientific review claimed that the phenomenon known as 'man flu' may well exist. The study argues that men really do have weaker immune response to respiratory viruses.After years of enduring the dual injustices of suffering through a bout of influenza while having the females in his life cast doubt on the severity of his illness, man may now retreat to the sofa at the first sign of a sneeze, in the knowledge that at least science believes them.Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, presented his study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), writing:"Since about half of the world's population is male, deeming male viral respiratory symptoms as 'exaggerated' without rigorous scientific evidence, could have important implications for men, including insufficient provision of care," the doctor added.The study's conclusions were questioned by the Chair of the UK's Royal College of GPs, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard:"While there are people who believe that 'man flu' is an actual disease, and some men (and women) genuinely believe it is the reason they are unwell, there is little science to back this up,"she concludes.Dr Sue, defending his findings (and his gender), suggested the worse symptoms felt by men could be explained by evolutionary theory. "Lying on the couch, not getting out of bed or receiving assistance with activities of daily living could also be evolutionary behaviors that protect against predators.""Perhaps now is the time for male-friendly spaces, equipped with enormous televisions and reclining chairs, to be set up where men can recover from the debilitating effects of man flu in safety and comfort," the Canadian doctor suggested.