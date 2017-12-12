Who we are

Who we will become

What we will accomplish in our days, and in our lives

How deep our relationships are

And ultimately what we value most

Be Where You Are: In Mind And Body

Good Things Are A Dime-A-Dozen

Always Take The Higher Road

Be Who You Ideally Want To Become, Today

Give Everything To The Things That Truly Matter, And Forget About Everything Else

Become The Master Of Your Mind

Take-Aways:

Work on being more aware of what you're doing. Catch yourself disengaging. If you're with people, leave your phone in your car, or in a drawer, or somewhere it doesn't tempt you. Work on being where you are, and embracing the moments.

Take time to write down your core values and goals. Consider Stephen Covey's advice and imagine your 80th birthday party. Who do you want to be at the end of your life? What will you have wanted to accomplish? This vision determines what is good, better, and best in your life. Once you know what you want, it becomes painfully obvious what you don't want.Thus, you won't be seduced by the many good things in life distracting you from the better and best.

When given an option, choose the harder right. As we can learn from Steve Jobs, standards aren't for bending. Consistently walk the higher road and you will be transformed internally and externally.

Remove the things in your life that get in the way of the "best" things. Or, be highly thoughtful about how you keep these things in your life. You don't have much time on this planet.

Become the master of your thoughts. When you catch yourself mindlessly wandering, or going places counter to your values and goals, stop yourself. Memorize a poem, quote, scripture, or song that brings clarity and light to you. Whenever you have a negative or unhelpful thought, recite or ponder your memorized friend. Then, reflect on your values and goals. Eventually, you'll get better - even automatic - at thinking about the things you want to think about. Your thoughts are what create your reality.