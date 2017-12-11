© Global Look Press



Decades of instability and weakened security forces make Afghanistan one of the most probable new IS destinations after the terrorist group's defeat in Syria and Iraq, Nikita Mendkovich, political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council, told RT.Earlier this week,Surviving militants have been fleeing the two countries, with Afghanistan becoming the "most probable" new foothold for IS, Mendkovich said. "There has been long time instability in Afghanistan and a high level of terrorist activity in the context of the weakness of the governmental security agencies," he said. Mendkovich was referring to the decades of fruitless struggle against the Taliban by US-led intervention forces and Afghan authorities.Mendkovich said. Those terrorist units may coordinate and cooperate with the migrating militants, he warned.IS terrorists have lost access to oil revenues which funded their operations in Iraq and Syria, but Afghanistan is capable of providing the group with other sources of income, including "drug trafficking, illegal extraction of semi and precious stones as well as racket [defrauding] of humanitarian projects in the region, financed by Western sponsors," the analyst pointed out.Around 200 foreign fighters, some of whom arrived from Syria, have joined an IS-affiliated group in the Jowzjan province of Afghanistan in November, AFP reported Sunday. Witnesses told the agency that the newly-arrived militants, who were described to be French and Algerian, were training local fighters, including, how to lay bombs and the use of suicide vests.where there are regions with instability, especially, in Libya, where the civil war is, in fact, ongoing," Mendkovich said. "They can join the ranks of groups associating themselves with IS and fight on their side."the analyst warned.he said.are the countries in the "risk group," Mendkovich believes. Several large European cities have whole districts within suburbs where, he said, one can easily 'vanish' and "live without papers," completely "out of control of the authorities."the analyst said. There are groups sympathizing with Chechen extremists fighting on the side of the Kiev government in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, which the terrorists from Syria and Iraq can potentially join too, he said. "There are already examples of migration of groups of militants from Syria, including Russian citizens, who are escaping justice on Ukrainian territory."