The survey of 1,004 people conducted by Infratest dimap showed that 28 percent of respondents trust Russia. By contrast, only one in four Germans, or 25 percent, stated that Washington is a reliable partner compared to 80 percent in 2008.
Comment: The pathological western powers have done a considerable amount of damage around the planet since 2008 so there are many reasons Germans could be turning away from the US and towards Russia. In particular they have been inundated by refugee's fleeing the western waged wars in the Middle East:
Given the fact that every statistic is mendacious and manipulated, I think in fact a lot more Germans trust Russia. And it has nothing to do with Trump. We have been occupied and robbed by Americans for almost 75 years. If someone supports that, then he (she) is traitor and jerk.
The sharp decrease of America's popularity among Germans is related to the election of Donald Trump as US President in November 2016, the Pew Research Center said in a study.
Comment: Other EU countries which are being coerced into enacting policy's their populations do not agree with, as a result of US war-mongering, may also begin to consider Russia a more amiable partner: Legal cases made by EU against Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic for not taking in refugees
China, Iran and more recently Syria and Turkey, who have seen enough of the US's war of terror are building alliances while they watch the inevitable implosion of America:
