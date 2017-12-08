"In this Pearl Harbor day, we should remember that the US refused to side with France and UK to confront fascist powers in the 30s," Gérard Araud wrote Thursday night in a now-deleted tweet.
The attack on a US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, signaled America's entrance into the war.
The French ambassador quickly deleted the misguided tweet - but continued to defend the sentiment in subsequent missives.
"UK, France and US committed awful mistakes in the 30s. Because of its geography, France was the first to pay for them," he said.
In yet another tweet, Araud finally acknowledged the US contribution in the war.
"We are immensely grateful for what the US did for France in 1944 but it is a fact that US, France and UK commited mistakes in the 30s," he said.