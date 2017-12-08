© Global Look Press

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee has revealed the latest statistics on corruption crime, which show that most cases involve law-enforcement agents, military servicemen, municipal clerks, teachers and doctors."Representatives of law-enforcement agencies, officials from municipal bodies and enterprises, people working in the spheres of education and healthcare, and also the military," said Aleksandr Bastrykin, listing the professions most often involved in cases of corruption.In an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the chairman of Russian federal agency that deals with"Another 400 suspects are people to whom we had to apply a special mode of criminal trial. These used to work as prosecutors, judges, investigators, legal attorneys and the like. Some of them are quite senior officials, I don't think that it makes sense to name them all, as we know their names from mass media," Bastrykin added.Russia was hit by several major corruption scandals in 2016. Among them wasAlso in 2016, investigators detained several top officials from the anti-corruption directorate of the Interior Ministry, following an incident in which they found