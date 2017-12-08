© Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor



Palestinians in Gaza came out in protest against US President Donald Trump's expected announcement of his administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem today.The Palestinian factions in Gaza organized a popular protest today condemn Trump's impending declaration.Member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Salah Bardawil, said that the entire world must understand that "the ball of fire and anger will roll everywhere, leaving acts of uprising and resistance in its wake, igniting the land under the feet of those who try to violate our rights and sanctities."In a speech he made during a popular march, Bardawil said: "Today we are at a crossroads; we either stay or stay, because we are a strong-willed nation.""If the American President Donald trump thinks our people, nation and resistance will be unable to thwart his plans, he is delusional," added Bardawil.He also stressed that Palestine and all of its sanctities and wealth belong to the Palestinians and no one, no matter how strong, can take away this right.The Palestinian factions also made speeches considering Trump's decision an American occupation of Jerusalem, stressing the need to quickly complete the reconciliation steps in order to fight this pronouncement.The Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were called on to hold urgent meetings to respond to Trump's decision.