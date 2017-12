© Lucas Jackson / Reuters



It's time for Saudi Arabia to start producing "prosperity" rather than "terrorist organizations and dictators," Iran's foreign minister told RT. Javad Zarif went on to accuse Riyadh and the Saudi-led coalition of "basically destroying" Yemen.Speaking to RT's Oksana Boyko on the Worlds Apart show , Zarif said that Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia has a history of supporting extremist groups."I think the sooner our Saudi neighbors realize that the snake that they produce, all of the snakes that they have produced in the past 40 years - be it Saddam Hussein, be it the Taliban, be it ISIS - have ended up turning against them," Zarif said.Saudi Arabia and Iran have long accused each other of supporting terrorism, with each country denying those claims. Just last month, Riyadh called for sanctions to be placed on Iran, claiming it supports extremism and blaming it for a ballistic-missile attack , which was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen and intercepted near Riyadh's airport.Zarif also addressed Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen, stating that its coalition has been "basically destroying" the country and killing civilians.he said."We said from the very beginning that Yemen requires a political settlement, not a military settlement.Zarif said.The Iranian foreign minister also addressed the Donald Trump administration, accusing it of "resuming the animosity, the hostility"towards Iran.He also addressed the nuclear agreement, negotiated between Iran and six world powers - including the US - under the Barack Obama administration, which has been dubbed the "worst deal ever negotiated" by Trump. The US president has said he can cancel US participation in the agreement "at any time," and refused to certify Tehran's compliance with the agreement in October.However, Zarif said that if the US pulls out of the deal, it will show the world that it is not a reliable party with which to negotiate. "This is an international agreement. If they [US] decide to live by their international commitment, it is in their own interest."That is not a good signal that they would be sending to the international community, but if they decide to send that signal, then Iran has its options and options are not limited, and I don't think those options will be very pleasant for the United States."