deported sex offenders
© U.S. Border Patrol
Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector arrested two previously deported child sex offenders in one day. The arrests came on November 29 near the border towns of Carrizo Springs and Eagle Pass, Texas.

Agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station on Highway 277 South near Carizzo Springs stopped Rogelio Zelaya-Pineda, a 43-year-old Honduran national. The town is located about 40 miles from Eagle Pass. During a background investigation, agents learned that a Stark County, Ohio, court convicted the Honduran man for a felony sex crime involving a child, information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol officials reported.

Later that same day, Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents arrested a 33-year-old Mexican man who illegally crossed the border. Once again, a records check showed that a McHenry County, Illinois, court convicted Jesus Andres Garrido-Cuevas on a charge of aggravated sexual assault in 2009. A Jefferson County, Wisconsin, court also convicted Garrido-Cuevas on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Immigration officials previously deported both of these men. The two foreign nationals now face new charges of re-entry after deportation as a sex offender. If convicted, they each face up to two years in federal prison.

"These types of offenders have already caused irreparable harm to others," Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement. "These two arrests highlight the threat our nation faces from individuals who circumvent ports of entry to avoid inspection."

Breitbart Texas reports on a regular basis about the numbers of previously deported sex offenders who readily cross the unsecured border with Mexico.

On November 4, Breitbart Texas reported that agents in Texas and Arizona arrested multiple criminal aliens attempting to re-enter the U.S. after removal by immigration officers. Those arrests included two criminal aliens with histories of sex crimes against children. One was convicted by a Florida Court for Sexual Assault of a Child in 2014 while the second was convicted in a California court of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under the Age of 14.

A few weeks later, agents assigned to the Tucson Sector's Brian A. Terry Station arrested another previously deported criminal alien from Mexico.A California court convicted Abigael Calvo-Calvo, 34, of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14, officials stated.