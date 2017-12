A continued weak pound, the resulting loss in foreign currency exchanges, as well as a rising inflation rate mean that just 56 per cent rate this factor positively and the UK ranks 59th out of 65 in the Personal Finance Index.



Over three in ten (31 per cent) say their disposable household income is not sufficient to cover daily expenses, with 11 per cent even saying it's nowhere near enough.

In 2016, almost four-fifths of respondents (77 per cent) regarded the UK's political stability favorably. Since then, the number has dropped by 30 percentage points, and less than half of respondents (47 per cent) are positive about this factor.

1 Costa Rica

2 Mexico

3 Argentina

4 Uganda

5 Malta

6 Bahrain

7 Oman

8 Cambodia

9 Philippines

10 Colombia

11 Ecuador

12 Portugal

13 Malaysia

14 Romania

15 Taiwan

16 Cyprus

17 Vietnam

18 New Zealand

19 Kenya

20 Indonesia

21 South Africa

22 Brazil

23 Spain

24 Greece

25 Peru

26 Israel

27 Ireland

28 Kazakhstan

29 Nigeria

30 Ukraine

31 Turkey

32 Thailand

33 Panama

34 USA

35 Russia

36 India

37 Canada

38 Myanmar

39 The United Arab Emirates

40 Italy

41 Australia

42 Singapore

43 Hungary

44 Hong Kong

45 Czech Republic

46 Luxembourg

47 China

48 Poland

49 United Kingdom

50 Chile

51 South Korea

52 France

53 Netherlands

54 Belgium

55 Japan

56 Saudi Arabia

57 Finland

58 Austria

59 Germany

60 Qatar

61 Kuwait

62 Switzerland

63 Norway

64 Denmark

65 Sweden

The UK has slipped downwards in the world rankings for friendliness to expat families.In a ranking of 65 countries around the world for "Ease of Settling In," the UK ranked 44th. When it came to the "Finding Friends" category, the country ranked a paltry 49th.In the same index back in 2016 (of 67 countries in total) the UK ranked 43rd for Finding Friends, illustrating a notable drop in this year's table.Here's an overview of the index:The report said the UK had seen "a downward trend in its survey position over the years and now ranks 54th out of 65 countries":The report also noted the lack of political stability as a contributing factor to the UK's lack of appeal to expats:Here's the full rankings for the Finding Friends subindex, Ease of Settling In Index 2017: