In a ranking of 65 countries around the world for "Ease of Settling In," the UK ranked 44th. When it came to the "Finding Friends" category, the country ranked a paltry 49th.
In the same index back in 2016 (of 67 countries in total) the UK ranked 43rd for Finding Friends, illustrating a notable drop in this year's table.
Here's an overview of the index:
report said the UK had seen "a downward trend in its survey position over the years and now ranks 54th out of 65 countries":
A continued weak pound, the resulting loss in foreign currency exchanges, as well as a rising inflation rate mean that just 56 per cent rate this factor positively and the UK ranks 59th out of 65 in the Personal Finance Index.The report also noted the lack of political stability as a contributing factor to the UK's lack of appeal to expats:
Over three in ten (31 per cent) say their disposable household income is not sufficient to cover daily expenses, with 11 per cent even saying it's nowhere near enough.
In 2016, almost four-fifths of respondents (77 per cent) regarded the UK's political stability favorably. Since then, the number has dropped by 30 percentage points, and less than half of respondents (47 per cent) are positive about this factor.Here's the full rankings for the Finding Friends subindex, Ease of Settling In Index 2017:
- 1 Costa Rica
- 2 Mexico
- 3 Argentina
- 4 Uganda
- 5 Malta
- 6 Bahrain
- 7 Oman
- 8 Cambodia
- 9 Philippines
- 10 Colombia
- 11 Ecuador
- 12 Portugal
- 13 Malaysia
- 14 Romania
- 15 Taiwan
- 16 Cyprus
- 17 Vietnam
- 18 New Zealand
- 19 Kenya
- 20 Indonesia
- 21 South Africa
- 22 Brazil
- 23 Spain
- 24 Greece
- 25 Peru
- 26 Israel
- 27 Ireland
- 28 Kazakhstan
- 29 Nigeria
- 30 Ukraine
- 31 Turkey
- 32 Thailand
- 33 Panama
- 34 USA
- 35 Russia
- 36 India
- 37 Canada
- 38 Myanmar
- 39 The United Arab Emirates
- 40 Italy
- 41 Australia
- 42 Singapore
- 43 Hungary
- 44 Hong Kong
- 45 Czech Republic
- 46 Luxembourg
- 47 China
- 48 Poland
- 49 United Kingdom
- 50 Chile
- 51 South Korea
- 52 France
- 53 Netherlands
- 54 Belgium
- 55 Japan
- 56 Saudi Arabia
- 57 Finland
- 58 Austria
- 59 Germany
- 60 Qatar
- 61 Kuwait
- 62 Switzerland
- 63 Norway
- 64 Denmark
- 65 Sweden