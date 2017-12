© Amir Cohen / Reuters



US President Donald Trump is expected to announce official US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday, according to various reports citing US and White House officials. The US Embassy, however, will not be relocated immediately.Sources close to the White House told ABC News and the Associated Press thatPart of Jerusalem could still potentially be a capital for a Palestinian state, ABC News reported.Trump is expected to sign a six-month waiver for a 1995 US law mandating the embassy move to Jerusalem. The process for opening a new embassy would take years, and US law requires the president to keep waiving the move requirement until a new embassy is ready to open.as does Hong Kong, the only other foreign consulate in the holy city. The Jerusalem Consulate serves Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.Trump's Wednesday speech will reportedly balance the shift towards Israel with a renewed promise to pursue Arab and Palestinian interests in achieving peace and statehood for Palestine.In October, Trump said he wanted to give a Middle East peace deal "a shot before I even think about moving the embassy to Jerusalem," in an interview with Mike Huckabee on TBN.