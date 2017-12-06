© Stephen Lam / Reuters

As the Russian government is working on laws to regulate virtual currencies, the country's finance ministry has proposed making their mining illegal. However, buying them will not be punishable.Moiseev added that work on the bill could drag on, as it includes many new words and concepts now absent in Russian legislation.The Ministry of Finance earlier suggested introducing mandatory registration of cryptocurrency miners and only to allow legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to participate.There is no single opinion about cryptocurrencies in Russia. Some call them money surrogates, the issue, and turnover of which in Russia is a criminal offense.Others defend it. There has even been a suggestion to build a city whose sole purpose would be to mine cryptocurrencies.