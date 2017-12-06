© Global Look Press

Rich Russians are nervous that their money will be frozen because of new US sanctions, and are preparing a plan to repatriate their wealth, according to reports by Reuters and Vedomosti.There are several reasons for Russian tycoons to do this, according to Reuters. Next year, Washington can impose more sanctions against key Russian business groups and/or impose sovereign sanctions.Russian business daily Vedomosti confirms the report. "Doing business abroad is no longer secure," an anonymous Russian government official told the daily.The rich want the Russian Finance Ministry to launch an issue of eurobonds to return the money to Russia, as they are dissatisfied with low deposit rates on foreign currencies. They are reportedly asking for a $3 billion bond to return their money home.At the moment, Russian banks are not interested in keeping large reserves of foreign currencies, as they now prefer to give loans in rubles, experts say."Therefore, there is no public or private borrower in Russia who would need such an amount of foreign currency," Alfa Bank chief economist Natalia Orlova said.