The approach they are taking, and even the cast of characters involved, is nearly identical to the "Get LaRouche" task force they deployed some 30 years ago to unjustly jail Lyndon LaRouche and numerous of his associates, in their unsuccessful effort to silence his voice.
Those simple facts, known for months to the LaRouche movement and its supporters, and circulated far and wide in our Mueller Dossier (now going into its second printing), have now emerged into full public view over the last 72 hours. As President Trump himself tweeted yesterday: "Now it all starts to make sense." It is that international strategic battle, and not anything to do with "domestic politics" or other hot-button issues, right or left, that is at stake.
What most threatens the British Empire's grip, is the unceasing drive of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which is pulling nation after nation into its orbit, as well as the unique role that the LaRouche movement is playing in that process - as reflected, yet again, in Helga Zepp-LaRouche's participation as a keynote speaker at the Nov. 29 conference in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China, on The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Forum.
Exemplary of the rapidly changing world dynamic are the comments of the Chairman of the Bank of China, Chen Siqing, who spoke on Dec. 2 at a forum in Rome, "The Third Mediterranean Dialogue":
"The Belt and Road Initiative has created a new platform for international cooperation.... The Mediterranean's position is unique and of strategic importance, at the crossroads of the land Silk Road and the maritime Silk Road.... In the future, we should accelerate industrial capacity cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road, promote regional development and peaceful coexistence among peoples."That future is now, and it includes the United States. It does not include the British Empire.
Comment: All strategies, collusion and actions are speculation until proven. The Brexit Brits have a financial stake in whether Trump and company remain or leave the White House. It also has concerns whether the status quo remains war and profit as usual, or whether peace and OBOR fill other pockets. They certainly do not want the US pivoting towards a Russia-China partnership.
Note: It's not the 'British' empire anymore - it's the 'US/Anglo-American-Zionist/Western' empire