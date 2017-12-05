© Sputnik International

Details of the attack are still unclear, as the first reports were in the Israeli media, and within a matter of hours were removed.This isn't entirely unusual within Israel, as the military censors often compel the media not to report stories. It is unusual, however, for them to let the story out and then recall it after the fact. This is while media outlets outside of Israel reporting on the incidentSince neither cross-border violence nor the threats are new, the question remains: Why does Israel attack Syria, including routine attacks in the form of rocket fire - as well as assassinations and air raids carried out exclusively by Israel - that have intensified since the US-led war on Syria began in 2011 - of course, with a helping hand from the terrorist group of ISIL, among other proxies?According to Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman,It's true that there are some experts and advisers, but there is no military force there." This is the same Lieberman who only two weeks ago, while visiting the Israeli army's Northern Command, warned that "Israel would not allow an entrenchment of Shiite and Iranian forces in Syria. Anyone who doesn't understand what I mean would do well to try and understand."where Tehran has been supporting Damascus's fight against ISIL and other terrorists with major results.His remarks seem baseless, as Iran has never attacked any nation in the past 200 years. Besides, Iranian military advisors are in Syria upon an official request from Damascus and they will stay there as long as they are wanted. Unlike the US forces, Iranians are not there to occupy Syria permanently. Then again,There is also intentional 'spillover' by US-backed terror proxies to prod Israel to attack the Syrian military. They never take place because of stray fire falling within the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, or when arms convoys pass near the border. There are no Iranian fighters launching rocket fire into the occupied Golan Heights, either.But blowback was inevitable. In fact, the violence even affected the security in Europe and beyond. Virtually every country in Western Europe has reported that some of its Muslim citizens have gone to Syria. A small but significant number have died in the war, mostly from the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and other states with sizable Muslim minorities. Americans are now fighting in Syria as well.They are the ones that turned Syria into a failed state and it is Damascus that under international law has every right to retaliate. The warmongers better accept spillover.after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and the Arab-Israeli war that ensued that year. In 1967, Israel occupied the Syrian territory of the Golan Heights and continues to occupy part of it to this day. The two countries signed a disengagement agreement in 1974 following the 1973 war between Israel, Syria and Egypt. The border region has remained relatively quiet since then, but the eruption of the war on Syria unleashed a new chapter in Israeli-Syrian relations.The US-backed terror proxy forces were making substantive gains in the first leg of the war, andin the government's favor.- a fear that it does not conceal. From now on, the focus in the Muslim world will once again be on Palestine and their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination. Muslims are now taking a more severe view of the daily activities associated with Israel's occupation, including the deaths of many Palestinian civilians in the rounds of war in Gaza.By attacking Syrian and Hezbollah arms convoys the usurper regime cannot escape its fate. It will be the Palestinian people and not foreign armed forces who will soon turn the tables in favor of Palestine.At any rate,They are free to collaborate with terrorist groups and use their stray fire as an excuse to target the Syrian government and allies. But they are wrong to assume they can still win the failed regime-change war. Surely, there is no light at the end of ISIL tunnel.The ISIL war was concluded without Israel's input - and its new strikes show how Israel can no longer continue to shape the Syrian battlefield on its own. It also