Isn't it funny how top Democrats love to talk about "tolerance" and "compassion" when they are, in fact,Take this tweet from Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for instance:It's always wonderful to see liberals talk about the people as if they were some kind of collective with shared interests. That's nonsense, of course. Some people benefit from this policy, others from that one. The belief that "the people" are somehow one - and united - has caused major suffering worldwide. Just think about North Korea. The Soviet Union. Mao's China. 'Modern' Venezuela. And Cuba. In every single one of those countries,. One of their favorite tools? Sending opponents off to the gulag/prison/concentration camps.It should come as no surprise, therefore, that Pelosi tells California Republicans who dare support President Trump's tax bill to leave the state. Stalin, Mao, Castro, Kim, and Chavez would have agreed. Send them off to the gulag!Sadly for Pelosi, Twitter users from California beg to differ:She's even getting hit by Bernie supporters!