The night a U.S. ambassador was killed in a terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, Hillary Clinton sent a message to three senior State Department officials.The recepients were Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Secretary of State Clinton, Cheryl Mills, an adviser to Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and Counselor and Chief of Staff to the Secretary, and Victoria Jane Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs."Cheryl told me the Libyans confirmed his death. Should we announce tonight or wait until morning?" Clinton says in the email, time stamped 11:38 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2012.Sean Smith, an information management officer with the United States Foreign Service, was also killed during the attack in Benghazi. They'll no doubt say she meant him -