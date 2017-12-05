In an interview with David Axelrod for CNN's "The Axe Files," actor Tom Hanks said it "concerns" him how much President Donald Trump takes on the press.According to Hanks, the Trump administration's "insidious" behavior to "denigrate" outlets like CNN and The Washington Post helps out "agenda-filled" institutions."As an American, it concerns me, because it's monkeying around with our Constitution," Hanks told Axelrod in the interview that aired Saturday. "It's relatively obvious, I think, as what is trying to go forward. When you tear down these institutions, that raises the stock of those agenda-filled other institutions, whatnot, so that if you can't believe them, well that means you get to believe some of the other stuff that is in these and so, what is happening is that dilution of the great - they're throwing dirt and oil into a bucket of water."