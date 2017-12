© Issei Kato / Reuters

The governor of the southern prefecture, Takeshi Onaga, demanded that the central government makes "drastic" and"fundamental" changes in the Japan-US Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) during his meeting with Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Saturday, according to Japanese media.Kyodo News quoted Onaga as saying.The case provoked public outrage and triggered one of the massive anti-US protests on the island, with at least 50,000 people gathering to decry heavy US military presence.The fatal crash prompted an alcohol ban for all members of the US military stationed in Okinawa. The governor, however, protested: "We cannot contain our indignation,"saying that the local government had repeatedly urged the US forces to take preventive measures.The accord with Washington is "unfair," being overly protective of servicemen and civil workers of the US military bases, the governor stressed during his meeting with Kono. Onaga's calls have only been met with promises that Tokyo will try to alleviate the burden borne by the Okinawa residents. "We want to improve what we can improve,"Asahi Shimbun quoted Taro Kono's response.Earlier in the day, however, the foreign minister requested the top commander of US military forces in Okinawa, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, to take preventive steps given the latest incidents."We understand our obligation to the community and we can do that better as well. We will continue to look at our behavior, our actions and how we represent our country," Nicholson said.Okinawa is the home to several major US military bases, and 70 percent of land exclusively used by the US military in Japan is located in this prefecture.About 50,000 US military personnel are stationed there, according to Reuters.