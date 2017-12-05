Syrian warplane
Members of ISIS have downed a Syrian warplane (apparently L-39) in the outskirts of al-Bukamal, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq reported.

Furthermore, ISIS have allegedly captured two pilots of the downed warplane near the village of Al-Buq'an.

No photos or videos have been released by Amaq to confirm its claims. The situation remains unclear.

Recently, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have intensified their operations against ISIS northwest of al-Bukamal in order to drive ISIS terrorists out from the remaining ISIS-held area of the Euphrates's eastern bank.