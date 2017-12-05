The Hemispheric Highway

Split Brain Surgery

are there two separate sets of conscious experience coexisting within one skull?

Spooky Implications

Take a moment to absorb how bizarre this possibility is. The point of view from which you are consciously reading these words may not be the only conscious point of view to be found in your brain. It is one thing to say that you are unaware of a vast amount of activity in your brain. It is quite another to say that some of this activity is aware of itself and is watching your every move."

the two brain hemispheres do indeed have differing opinions when it comes to making moral judgements

logically you knew what the right course of action should be, but your 'gut' was telling you to do the opposite?

