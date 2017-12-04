Martin Shkreli
Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" who faces up to 20 years in prison for securities fraud, may be forced to turn over his copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin." Shkreli won the album after he bid $2 million in an auction, and owns the only copy of the album in existence. He has released a portion of the album via a YouTube livestream.

Now, the Department of Justice wants Shkreli to forfeit the album, along with his shares to Turing Pharmaceuticals, an Enigma machine, a Picasso painting, and the copy of the unreleased Lil Wayne album "The Carter V," which Shkreli claims to own as well.



Shkreli will be sentenced in January. He's currently in prison after his bail was revoked.