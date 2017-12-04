EU President Juncker wants to allow Romania into the border-free Schengen zone, no doubt as an additional Muslim migration route, now that other Eastern European countries have closed their borders to it. Judging by Romania's disdain for Muslims, it looks to be a non-starter. Romanians insist "our children must also grow up in safe and civilized conditions. We don't want to end up like Western Europe where they are afraid to let children walk to school alone, or for their wives to be alone in the streets."Romania is using technology and extra border control agents to prevent Muslims from using Romania as an alternate destination after borders in Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic have been shut down to Muslim invaders.A community in the Northwestern county of Satu Mare in Romania threatened to unleash violence if the Government proceeds with its partnership with an NGO to build a "refugees" centre for Muslims in their hometown.Romanians protest construction of a mosque in Bucharest in 2016, and a year later it has yet to start. Romanian say "Our faith (Christian) and traditions have kept us united for thousands of years. We don't even want to hear the idea of a mega-mosque in Bucharest.We haven't forgotten what the Ottoman Turkish Muslim Empire did."Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has rejected the country's prime ministerial nominee, a Muslim woman nominated by the Social Democratic Party or PSD. Iohannis gave no reason for refusing PSD's choice.BEST OF ALL, look what the Romanians do inside an opera house where some kind of Allahu Akbar chanting is being performed.Source: Vlad Tepesblog (h/t Clarence F)