When faced with a stressful situation, we all react in different ways.According to a study that compared the performances of elite male and female tennis players,Researchers from the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, the University of St.Gallen and NYU shanghai analysed over 8,000 men's and women's tennis matches."Based on our analysis of 8,280 men's and women's tennis games we find that men consistently choke under competitive pressure, but with regard to women the results are mixed," the study concluded."Furthermore, we find that even if women show a drop in performance in the more crucial stages of the match, it is still about 50 per cent smaller than that of men."Dr. Alex Krumer, researcher from the University of St.Gallen, discussed the study's findings with the Harvard Business Review in a recent interview "We looked at the performance of servers - who normally have an advantage - in every first set played at the 2010 French, U.S., and Australian Opens and at Wimbledon, and we found that the men's performance deteriorated more than the women's when the game was at a critical juncture."- in scenarios from golf rounds to public speaking - and that those spikes can hurt performance."Physically speaking, men are still stronger than women, on average, BWhile many may still view women as "the fairer sex", this study serves as proof that women are made of sterner stuff that people realize.