"If someone has high levels of extraversion they might be very good at gathering social support or increasing their positive affectivity through social means.



Similarly, conscientiousness has a lot to do with striving toward goals and putting plans in action, which can combat the withdrawal and avoidance that can go along with neuroticism."

"We know individually how these traits relate to symptoms, but now we are beginning to understand how the traits might impact one another.



We have to consider the whole person in order to understand the likelihood of developing negative symptoms down the road."

"I think there's a tendency in treatment and clinical psychology to concentrate on the problems and the negatives.



If you utilize the pre-existing strengths that clients bring with them, it can positively affect treatment and the level of symptoms going forward, as well as reinforcing what the person is already doing well."

For the study, 463 people who had had psychiatric treatment in the last year were interviewed and surveyed. Statistical analysis showed that high conscientiousness and high extraversion together had a protective effect on people who were highly neurotic.