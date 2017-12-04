At the time of Steinle's murder, Garcia Zarate, an illegal immigrant, had 7 prior felony convictions (including drug charges), and had been deported from the United States to Mexico five times. According to acting ICE Director Thomas Homan,San Francisco's refusal to comply with ICE is the reason Zarate was in the country long enough to murder Kate Steinle.That young woman's blood is on their hands. And on the hands of the jury that acquitted her killer.A verdict of "not guilty" was delivered by the San Francisco County Superior Court on Thursday, in response to charges of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault with a semi-automatic weapon. Garcia Zarate was, however, found guilty of possessing a firearm illegally (as a felon).This conviction is all our justice system has left right now to hold over this son of a b*tch.And it's an absolute joke. One that makes no sense whatsoever.Now, even if the prosecution's evidence is completely ignored here...how can Garcia Zarate be convicted of illegally possessing a firearm...if his entire defense relies on his possession of the firearm being a complete accident?Was it an accident? Or wasn't it? Doesn't take a genius to figure that one out.After the shot magically ricocheted and somehow managed to hit Steinle from across the pier (*eye roll*), Garcia Zarate then threw the gun into San Francisco Bay.This whole narrative is so nonsensical, it's reminiscent of most debates I have with leftists on Twitter. Utterly ridiculous. And it is a travesty that a jury was stupid enough to buy it at all. But then again, nothing the Left does makes any f*cking sense anymore.Shortly after the verdict was reached on Thursday, United States immigration officials announced that Garcia Zarate would once again be deported, making this his sixth trip back over the border into Mexico.CNN Analyst Kirsten Powers called Steinle's death a "tragic accident."Social Justice got Kate Steinle killed.And we have to have faith that someday, true Justice will hand her killer the same fate.